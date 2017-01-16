Jax Young Professionals Event

The Jaycees—the Jacksonville Junior Chamber of Commerce—have been an influential part of the young professional community in Jacksonville since its formation in 1922. This year, the Jaycees are recognizing 13 young men and young women between the ages of 18 to 41 who best exemplify the highest attributes of the emerging generation.

"This is the Jacksonville Jaycees inaugural year of the Jacksonville Outstanding Young Professionals, which will annually recognize the accomplishments of 13 truly outstanding individuals from Northeast Florida," says Shawn DeVries, 96th president of the Jacksonville Jaycees. “These 13 individuals represent the best of the best in Northeast Florida, and we all should strive to emulate their actions in our everyday lives. I have no doubt that our inaugural class will continue to create positive change for many years to come.”

This event will allow an opportunity for the local winners to be nominated to the JCI Florida’s Outstanding Young Floridians and the U.S. Junior Chamber International’s Ten Outstanding Young American (TOYA) awards. Past winners of TOYA include John F. Kennedy, William Jefferson Clinton, Elvis Presley and Olympian Missy Franklin and familiar Northeast Floridians including Mark Brunell.

The award ceremony will be held on January 19, 7 PM at Salem Centre. Click here to get your tickets.

The Jacksonville Jaycees Class of 2016 Jacksonville Outstanding Young Professionals include:

Michael Mezzano, 24

Duval County Public Schools, Terry Parker High School

Academic: Contribution to Children, World Peace and/or Human Rights Achievement

Holly Hultgren, 27

Duval County Public Schools, Frank H. Peterson Academies

Academic: Educator Achievement

Andrea Dahlia, 31

Restaurateur of Dahlias Pour House and Magnolia's Pub

Business: Economic Achievement

David Hacker, 31

President of Construction Specialties of North Florida

Business: Entrepreneurial Achievement

Clay Yarborough, 35

Florida House of Representatives District 12

Government Affairs: Political, Legal and/or Government Affairs Leadership

Rebekah Lindsey, 31

Atlantic Beach Ocean Rescue

Government: First Responder Leadership

Elizabeth Grebe, 29

Market Manager of Riverside Arts Market

Community: Cultural Achievement

Shannon Blankinship, 32

Duval County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner

Community: Environmental Achievement

Chris Ulmer, 27

Founder of Special Books by Special Kids

Community: Moral or Humanitarian Achievement

Taylor Scheibe, 26

Founder of WithLove Charity, Inc.

Community: Voluntary Leadership

Emmanuel Peña, D. O., 38

Child Abuse Pediatrics fellow at the University of Florida-Jacksonville campus

Science/Technology: Development Achievement

Charles Wagoner, 26

President at 904 Happy Hour

Jacksonville Influencer