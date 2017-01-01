Top Menu

Great Chefs of Jacksonville VII • March 9, 2017

Jacksonville Magazine's Signature Event Series

ALP_4463Northeast Florida’s most prestigious culinary competition returns to the gorgeous TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse in the spring of 2017. Once again, eight of the city’s top chefs (four per team) will gather to cook and compete, all to the delight of a hungry audience.

Plans are well underway for the Great Chefs of Jacksonville VII, March 9, 2017 from 6-9 PM.

Team City participants are chef Michael Mckinney from Orsay, chef Waylon Rivers from Black Sheep, chef Sam Efron from Taverna and chef Scotty Schwartz from Bullbriar.

Team Beaches participants are chef Justin Schreiber from Mezza, chef Jay Mendoza from One Ocean, chef Joshua Agan from Flying Iguana and chef Alex Ottusch from Nineteen.

Team Beaches (from left to right): chef Jay Mendoza from One Ocean, chef Joshua Agan from Flying Iguana, chef Justin Schreiber from Mezza and chef Alex Ottusch from Nineteen.Team City (from left to right): chef Scotty Schwartz from Bullbriar, chef Michael Mckinney from Orsay, chef Waylon Rivers from Black Sheep and chef Sam Efron from Taverna.

This year's beneficiary is Lyerly Neurosurgery of Baptist Health.

The Baptist Neurological Institute and Baptist Stroke & Cerebrovascular Center leads the northeast region for new minimally invasive treatment of the brain and clinical trials.

From left, Ricardo Hanel, MD, PhD, neurovascular surgeon and director of the Baptist Neurological Institute; Eric Sauvageau, MD, neurovascular surgeon and director of the Stroke & Cerebrovascular Center at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Nima Aghaebrahim, MD, interventional neurologist.Lyerly Neurosurgery and Baptist Health

A recap of the 2016 event, click here.

If you've never been to a Great Chefs dinner, here's a taste of what you missed. Dinner is comprised of four courses (eight dishes in all, two per course) prepared by the dueling teams and paired with wine. Attendees judge each course, picking one favorite dish from the two served. Ballots from each course are collected and tabulated, with an invited panel of judges to be the final arbiter in the event of a tie.

 

In addition, each team prepares and serve a special libation during the cocktail hour prior to dinner.

In 2016, the first course served was a sweet mexican street corn salad by Waylon Rivers of Black Sheep and a crisp cornmeal crusted St. Augustine oyster by Josh Agan of Flying Iguana. Second course was parmesan and struggle gnocchi by Sam Efron of Taverna and a Florida crab by Ed Baltzley of Palm Valley Fish Camp. The third course was a meat match, with painted hills short rib by Scotty Schwartz of Bullbriar and bone marrow crusted filet mignon. The fourth and final course was of course dessert, with raspberry-chocolate mousse and Grand Marnier macerated raspberries by Trey Hartinger of Marker 32. The evening also included a cocktail competition with Jon Insetta of Orsay crafting a drink dubbed "Down to Earth," while Hugh Thompson of Azurea Lounge of One Ocean served "The Pepper Cane."

Team City: chef Scotty Schwartz from Bullbriar, chef Tom Gray from Moxie Kitchen & Cocktails, chef Sam Efron from Taverna and chef Waylon Rivers from Black Sheep

AL1_2191re

Team Beaches: chef Marvyn Mizell from TPC Sawgrass, chef Josh Agan from Flying Iguana, chef Ed Baltzley from Palm Valley Fish Camp and chef Trey Hartinger from Marker 32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

coopers hawk
