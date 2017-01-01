Cooper's Hawk • Signature Series Event Wine Sponsor

Many guests may have noticed and even gotten to sample Cooper's Hawk Winery at some of our events last year, such as the Top Doctors Reception and Jacksonville Whiskey Affair. Jacksonville Magazine is proud to announce Cooper's Hawk Winery as the official Wine Sponsor for our Signature Event Series!

After four years of planning and construction, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant opened in 2005 in Orland Park, a south suburb of Chicago. The concept was unique. Create a signature menu with a selection of dishes designed to pair perfectly with their own Cooper’s Hawk wines, made in their private winery. With sophisticated food and exceptional wines, the concept was born.

Cooper's Hawk in Jacksonville took its place in one of the hubs of Northeast Florida, the St. Johns Town Center, in the building previously occupied by Whiskey River.

Guests can look forward to an assortment of Cooper's Hawk wines at many of our events. Maybe even go home with a bottle!