Best Restaurants Bash! • January 26, 2017

The second annual Best Restaurants Bash! is set for January 26, 2017. Returning to the Jessie Ball duPont Center, this year's event will be bigger and better than before. Only 300 tickets will be offered. Like most Jax Mag events, it will be a sold-out affair. Buy your tickets here!

For sponsorship info or participation, contact Mandy Niesen at (904) 389-3622 or mandy@jacksonvillemag.com.

The Ronald McDonald House returns as the beneficiary for the 2017 Best Restaurants Bash. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville supports the health and well-being of children by providing lodging and other services for critically ill, chronically ill and seriously injured children and their families. Visit rmhcjacksonville.org.

Participating vendors included:

Azurea at One Ocean

The Bearded Pig

Biscottis

Bistro Aix

IL Desco

Ovinte

Black Sheep

Blue Bamboo

Cooper's Hawk

Empire City Gastropub

Five Points Tavern

Flying Iguana

Gilberts Social

Kazu

Metro Diner

Mojo No. 4

Moxie

Slider's Seafood Grille

South Kitchen & Spirits

St. Augustine Distillery

Sweet by Holly

TacoLu