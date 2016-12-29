Recipe: Collard Green Curry

by Chef Kenny Gilbert, Gilbert’s Underground Kitchen // photo by Agnes Lopez
Curry Ingredients:
2 T. vegetable oil
¼ c. butter
3 T. Moroccan spice
½ c. onion/ginger/garlic purée (recipe below)
½ c. sliced white onions
¼ c. fresh lime juice
1 can (16-18 oz.) coconut milk
2 c. half-and-half
1 quart collards
¼ c. sage
¼ c. parsley
2 T. granulated white sugar
¼ c. light soy sauce
Preparation:
1. Place vegetable oil in medium-sized-pot on low heat.
2. Place half-and-half, collards, sage and parsley into blender. Purée until smooth.
3. Add Moroccan spice and onions into pot and sweat for 1-2 minutes.
4. Add coconut milk, onion/garlic/ginger purée and cook for 20 minutes.
5. Add remaining ingredients and bring mixture to a simmer. Cook for 10 more minutes on low heat.
Onion/Garlic/Ginger Purée:
1 c. onions
1 c. slices ginger (skin and all)
1 c. peeled garlic
¼ c. lime juice
¼ c. water
Preparation:
Place into blender and purée until smooth.
Garnishes for one order:
10 pieces shrimp, 21-25 ct. peeled/deveined
2 T. sun-dried tomatoes
5 pieces roasted garlic
1 c. steamed brown rice
5 pieces okra, stemmed and halved
Finishing:
1. Place 1 T. oil in sauce pan.
2. Add shrimp and sear on both sides.
3. Add ½ c. collard green curry sauce and sun-dried tomatoes and roasted garlic. Bring to a simmer.
4. Serve in a bowl with a side of steamed rice.
Serves 4