Recipe: Collard Green Curry

by Chef Kenny Gilbert, Gilbert’s Underground Kitchen // photo by Agnes Lopez

Curry Ingredients:

2 T. vegetable oil

¼ c. butter

3 T. Moroccan spice

½ c. onion/ginger/garlic purée (recipe below)

½ c. sliced white onions

¼ c. fresh lime juice

1 can (16-18 oz.) coconut milk

2 c. half-and-half

1 quart collards

¼ c. sage

¼ c. parsley

2 T. granulated white sugar

¼ c. light soy sauce

Preparation:

1. Place vegetable oil in medium-sized-pot on low heat.

2. Place half-and-half, collards, sage and parsley into blender. Purée until smooth.

3. Add Moroccan spice and onions into pot and sweat for 1-2 minutes.

4. Add coconut milk, onion/garlic/ginger purée and cook for 20 minutes.

5. Add remaining ingredients and bring mixture to a simmer. Cook for 10 more minutes on low heat.

Onion/Garlic/Ginger Purée:

1 c. onions

1 c. slices ginger (skin and all)

1 c. peeled garlic

¼ c. lime juice

¼ c. water

Preparation:

Place into blender and purée until smooth.

Garnishes for one order:

10 pieces shrimp, 21-25 ct. peeled/deveined

2 T. sun-dried tomatoes

5 pieces roasted garlic

1 c. steamed brown rice

5 pieces okra, stemmed and halved

Finishing:

1. Place 1 T. oil in sauce pan.

2. Add shrimp and sear on both sides.

3. Add ½ c. collard green curry sauce and sun-dried tomatoes and roasted garlic. Bring to a simmer.

4. Serve in a bowl with a side of steamed rice.

Serves 4