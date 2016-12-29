Homeward Bound: Trends for 2017

by Melody Taylor // photos courtesy of Molly Cones

With the holiday decorations freshly packed away, 2017 may leave you longing for new ways to update and warm your home. But before you overhaul your space, consider this year’s top home décor trends for 2017.

For big impact with minimal investment, local interior designers Bianca Beattie and Molly Cones both recommend new artwork, accessories and fresh paint as easy updates.

“Dark green—like a deep, hunter green—is coming back,” says Beattie, owner of San Marco-based Just B Interiors. She says she’s used dark green especially in exterior applications recently.

Designer Molly Cones of Atlantic Beach-based Molly Cones Interiors and KMH Interiors points to graphic colors with cool undertones like white, black and navy.

“I gravitate toward Decorator’s White [from Benjamin Moore]. It’s a really nice, crisp white with a little bit of a gray undertone,” she says.

To control clutter while adding visual interest, Beattie recommends a pretty tray. “Whether it’s in a kitchen, a family room, a master bedroom or for a cocktail table, they’re useful because by conforming it makes the space look a lot neater. And if you’re having a party or entertaining, you can use that tray to serve,” she says.

To add texture and visual interest, Beattie says wallpaper is back.

“People that did wall covering during the 1980s are ‘90s are like, ‘yeah, right.’ But once you see what can be done, it’s unreal,” Beattie says. “They can produce mass wall covering and make it look more real and authentic, especially for wovens and textures. You’re still getting a neutral pattern or color, but you’re adding the subtle texture which warms the room.”

Additionally, Beattie says block prints and modern graphics such as ikat are hot in 2017.

Large-scale artwork and textile materials are also being used to make a statement, Cones says. “We’re seeing a lot of oversized art hung in very nontraditional spaces.

We’re also seeing a lot of monolithic materials in wall and floor tile—monolithic meaning large scale, so that if you look across the space, it looks like it’s one unit,” she says.

Simple, clean lines and organic accents such as wood and live plants are also on trend. “With fabrics and rugs, a lot of organic patterns are starting to show up. It goes back to nature and then becomes a very classic, textural interior accent,” Cones says.

This preference for simplicity extends to lighting choices, Beattie says, with plenty of brass fixtures and Edison bulbs. “Unless you’re heavy-traditional, everyone’s going more simplistic, very linear and very geometric.”

Open floor plans remain popular, particularly when renovating older homes that were originally designed for more segregated spaces.

“It’s all about opening the floor plans and the spaces, and joining all the spaces together so that you can entertain. But you still want to be careful to have those nooks and crannies where people can go to have a private or intimate conversation,” says Beattie.

If it’s time to replace a big-ticket item like a sofa or built-in furniture, Beattie recommends neutral classics and quality pieces over trendy choices.

“It’s an investment to do anything to your home, whether you’re going to be there for two years or for the rest of your life,” she says. “You don’t ever want to put yourself in a box because your tastes will evolve. That cool woodwork that you hated, that reminded you of your grandma—you’re going to want that back.”