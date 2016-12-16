The Jacksonville School for Autism hosted its 4th Annual Dinner Under the Stars at the Ribault Club on December 4. Guests were welcomed by craft cocktails, dinner and dancing with music by the Chris Thomas Band. Proceeds of the event, including sponsorship opportunities and a silent auction, went to help JSA's goal of providing Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) diagnosed children with specialized enrichment programs. The school celebrates learning through unique channels such as art, music and Karate.