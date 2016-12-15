Poll: St. Augustine’s & Amelia Island’s Best

Jacksonville Magazine readers love lists, particularly those that focus on the best of Northeast Florida. Foodie finds, interesting points of interest, historic sites, shopping destinations, picnic sports—all these things and more are explored in our inaugural quest to find “St. Augustine’s & Amelia Island’s Best,” as named by River City residents. Oldest City and Amelia dwellers are welcome to offer their opinions, but what we’re really after are the favorites selected by Jaxsons, those living south of Nassau and north of St. Johns.

The reason? We’re curious to discover the things and places that cause River City residents to jump into their cars and hit the road to spend some time in our adjacent sister communities.

Each destination (Amelia and St. Augustine) features 20 categories. Next to each category header is a brief list of sample answers. It’s not required that you select one of the suggested answers. They are in place just to help refresh readers to the wide variety of options available.

Click here to take the poll!

To help encourage readers to participate in the survey, we have assembled a package of gift certificates to local restaurants. These will be given to three respondents, selected in a random drawing following the survey’s closing on January 2, 2017. Only one survey per person is permitted.

The results of the St. Augustine’s & Amelia Island Best readers poll will be published in the February 2017 edition of Jacksonville Magazine.