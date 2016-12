// photos by Denise Williams

A Night at the Alhambra, the second annual Holiday Fundraiser of the Jacksonville Beaches Rotaract and The Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra Beach was held at Alhambra Theatre and Dining on December 8. A live auction emceed by the Alhambra's Craig Smith, a raffle and the evening's production of A Christmas Story entertained the more than 270 attendees. More than 200 toys were collected for the Children's Home Society of Jacksonville.