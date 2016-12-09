Restaurants Open on Christmas 2016

// by Kristal Alston
Not into cooking a ham this holiday? Not to worry. A few local restaurants are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here's a sampling:
GIGI’S RESTAURANT
3130 Hartley Rd., Mandarin
Enjoy a specialty menu of savory ham, turkey, baked salmon and Chicken marsala with a full salad bar, your choice of delicious sides including mac and cheese and rice, and endless assorted desserts. 11 AM-5 PM.
BUCA DI BEPPO
10334 Southside Blvd., Southside
This family-style Italian chain is serving up their normal fare with a few options of Christmas favorites such as decadent roasted turkey, stuffing, potatoes, and green beans. 11 AM-9 PM.
BLUE FISH RESTAURANT
3551 St Johns Ave, Avondale
Specials include Sock It To Me Shrimp tossed in Thai spiced sauce, prime rib rubbed with roasted garlic and steak seasoning, served with vegetable du jour. Indulge in holiday spirits such as La Crema Chardonnay or Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir. Catch these delicious specials from 10:30 AM-8 PM.
TERRA GAUCHA BRAZILIAN STEAKHOUSE
4483 Southside Blvd., Southside
Take a culinary trip to Southern Brazil with unlimited carvings of pork, chicken, lamb, and roasted beef and a gourmet salad bar, 12-9 PM.
RUTH CHRIS STEAK HOUSE
1201 Riverplace Blvd., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
Stop by for custom-age USDA prime rib, Chilean sea bass and more on Christmas Eve from 4-10 PM, and Christmas day from noon-8 PM.
CHART HOUSE
1501 Riverplace Blvd, Riverside
This culinary team crafts up fresh fish specialties, slow-roasted prime rib, and their original hot chocolate lava cake on Christmas Eve from 4:30-10 PM and Christmas day from 11 AM-9 PM.
COLUMBIA RESTAURANT
98 St George St, St Augustine
Columbia opens at 11 AM serving a choice of traditional Christmas favorites and regular menu items.
MAGGIANO’S
10367 Midtown Pkwy, St John’s Town Center
Southern Italian fare includes homemade pastas, signatures salads and desserts. Doors open at 11 AM.
NORTH BEACH BISTRO
725 Atlantic Blvd #6, Atlantic Beach
Enjoy the regular menu plus nightly specials on Christmas Eve from 5-8 PM.