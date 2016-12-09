Restaurants Open on Christmas 2016

// by Kristal Alston

Not into cooking a ham this holiday? Not to worry. A few local restaurants are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here's a sampling:

GIGI’S RESTAURANT

3130 Hartley Rd., Mandarin

Enjoy a specialty menu of savory ham, turkey, baked salmon and Chicken marsala with a full salad bar, your choice of delicious sides including mac and cheese and rice, and endless assorted desserts. 11 AM-5 PM.

BUCA DI BEPPO

10334 Southside Blvd., Southside

This family-style Italian chain is serving up their normal fare with a few options of Christmas favorites such as decadent roasted turkey, stuffing, potatoes, and green beans. 11 AM-9 PM.

BLUE FISH RESTAURANT

3551 St Johns Ave, Avondale

Specials include Sock It To Me Shrimp tossed in Thai spiced sauce, prime rib rubbed with roasted garlic and steak seasoning, served with vegetable du jour. Indulge in holiday spirits such as La Crema Chardonnay or Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir. Catch these delicious specials from 10:30 AM-8 PM.

TERRA GAUCHA BRAZILIAN STEAKHOUSE

4483 Southside Blvd., Southside

Take a culinary trip to Southern Brazil with unlimited carvings of pork, chicken, lamb, and roasted beef and a gourmet salad bar, 12-9 PM.

RUTH CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

1201 Riverplace Blvd., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

Stop by for custom-age USDA prime rib, Chilean sea bass and more on Christmas Eve from 4-10 PM, and Christmas day from noon-8 PM.

CHART HOUSE

1501 Riverplace Blvd, Riverside

This culinary team crafts up fresh fish specialties, slow-roasted prime rib, and their original hot chocolate lava cake on Christmas Eve from 4:30-10 PM and Christmas day from 11 AM-9 PM.

COLUMBIA RESTAURANT

98 St George St, St Augustine

Columbia opens at 11 AM serving a choice of traditional Christmas favorites and regular menu items.

MAGGIANO’S

10367 Midtown Pkwy, St John’s Town Center

Southern Italian fare includes homemade pastas, signatures salads and desserts. Doors open at 11 AM.

NORTH BEACH BISTRO

725 Atlantic Blvd #6, Atlantic Beach

Enjoy the regular menu plus nightly specials on Christmas Eve from 5-8 PM.