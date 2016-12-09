Top Menu

Art and Antiques Show Opening Night Party 2016

Party Pics

// photos by Denise Williams

The Women's Board of Wolfson Children's Hospital's Art and Antiques Show kicked off its 40th anniversary with the opening black-tie gala, the Opening Night Party, on December 2. The Prime F. Osborn Convention Center was transformed into a magical venue featuring a 1970s theme. Guests dug up their black tie disco threads and took a for a look back at the '70s and all that is reminiscent of the decade. Fondue, flambé and Pop Rocks were on the menu, and a lighted dance floor, disco ball and The RiverTown Band completed the theme.

