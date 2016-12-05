Sweet Treats

In November, Forking Amazing Restaurants offered a selection of gourmet pies by Executive Pastry Chef Michael Bump for Thanksgiving orders; in celebration of National Pie Day, a limited number of holiday pies are available in December.

This month’s selection of holiday pies cost $16-$18. Flavors include:

Pumpkin Pie with gingerbread crust, a hint of cream cheese and pecan streusel topping ($16)

Dutch Apple Pie with Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, crumb topping and vanilla bean ($16)

Peanut Butter Pie with chocolate cookie crust, peanut butter cream, banana mousse and dark chocolate glaze ($17)

Espresso Pecan Pie with traditional pecan filling and a hint of espresso ($18)

Coconut Cream Pie with rum-infused coconut filling, whipped cream and toasted coconut ($16)

French Silk Pie with chocolate cookie crust, chocolate mousse, whipped cream and shaved chocolate ($17)

Cherry Pie with brandy and a sugared lattice top

White Chocolate Peppermint Pie with chocolate cookie crust, peppermint infused white chocolate mousse, whipped cream, shaved chocolate and crushed peppermint candy ($18)

Pies may be ordered by calling 904-398-1949, ext. 5, or by emailing mbump@forkingamazingrestaurants.com. Orders will be accepted through December 21 or until 100 pies are ordered, whichever comes first. Pies may be picked up from Bistro Aix 48 hours after an order is placed or until December 24.