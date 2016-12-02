Holiday Magic on December 10 is the time to visit San Marco Square. Take in all the holiday decorations, carolers, jugglers, food & drink, bell ringers, horse-drawn sleigh rides, a train ride, music throughout the square, a free hot chocolate booth and much more. Many of the shops will be open late to accommodate for festival goers. And the most magical part of all? Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making their entrance on a fire engine.

The night continues with the Festival of Lights 5K Fun Run benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Wolfson Children's Hospital and UF Health. The route will be beautifully lit with luminaria.

The Square will be closed for traffic at 3:00 pm in preparation for the run. 5:30 PM. San Marco Square. mysanmarco.com